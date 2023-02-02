Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Jo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today.…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.