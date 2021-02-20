Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 8:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.