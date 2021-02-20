Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 8:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Becoming cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%.…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is e…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperat…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynch…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs…