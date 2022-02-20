Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.