Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.