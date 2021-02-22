Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.