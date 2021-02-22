 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert