Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We wil…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The fo…