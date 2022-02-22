 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

