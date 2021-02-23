Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
