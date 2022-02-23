Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Average sea level along the United States coastlines is expected to rise about one foot over the next 30 years. One foot may not sound like a lot, but it signals the beginning of a more rapid sea level rise acceleration.
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditio…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesda…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Lynchburg temperatures will …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear …
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…