Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

