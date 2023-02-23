The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
