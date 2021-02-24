Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
