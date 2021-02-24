Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.