Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

