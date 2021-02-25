Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.