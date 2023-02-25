The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
