 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert