Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.