Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is f…