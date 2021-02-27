Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.