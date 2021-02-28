Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
