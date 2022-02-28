Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees to…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain…