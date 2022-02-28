Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.