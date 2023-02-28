The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is f…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…