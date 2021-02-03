Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
