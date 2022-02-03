Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.