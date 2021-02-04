 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

