Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.