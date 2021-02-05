Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds sh…
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We'll…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Some sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds NNE a…
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg are…
Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We w…