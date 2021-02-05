 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

