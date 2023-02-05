Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
