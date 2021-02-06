Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.