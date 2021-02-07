Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.