Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

