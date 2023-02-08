Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.