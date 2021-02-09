 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

