Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.