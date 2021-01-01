 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

