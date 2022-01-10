Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Monday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.