Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

