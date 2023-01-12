 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

