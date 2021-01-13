Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hou…
Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. To…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatur…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. It should be a f…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees.…
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be ca…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?