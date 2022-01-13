Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
