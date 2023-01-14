Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
