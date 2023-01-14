Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.