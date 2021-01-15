The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lynchburg today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the hou…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. It should be a f…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It sho…
Lynchburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be ca…
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It lo…
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?