Lynchburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
