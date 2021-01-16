Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:15 AM EST. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.