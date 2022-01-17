Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

It will be a cold day in Lynchburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.