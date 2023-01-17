Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.