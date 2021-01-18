Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
