Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.