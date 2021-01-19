Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residen…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 deg…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Lynchburg will be cool tomorrow. It sho…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchbu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lynchburg Friday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degree…
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Lynchburg residents should expect tempe…