Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

