Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.