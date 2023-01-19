 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

