 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert