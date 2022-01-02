Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.