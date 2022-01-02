Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Lynchburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm to…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.