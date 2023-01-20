Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.