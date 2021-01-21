Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.